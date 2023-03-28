Women’s History Month: Miss Nuevo Laredo’s dedication to community service

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In celebration of Women’s History Month, KGNS asked the people of Laredo to nominate amazing women in the Laredo community.

As the month of March comes to a close, KGNS will feature some of the outstanding nominations.

Our first nomination is a young Laredo woman named Alma Gonzalez who has donned pageant titles in both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo but her commitment to using her platform to draw attention to community service is what makes her crown sparkle.

At the young of 21, Alma has dedicated a huge portion of her youth to community service.

“You only have a year. The crown only lasts a year over your head and the sash over your heart. I knew I wanted to become involved and truly people don’t know what you can find when you get involved in community service,” said Gonzalez.

Her interest in volunteering sparked along with her interest in the pageant world.

At the age of 16 and a title holder, Alma organized her first fundraiser for a non-kill animal shelter.

“I stood there for a week, the first day no one stopped, the second day my grandparents took me two big bags, the third day slow and the fourth day slow again and on the fifth day a group of Jeeps made a donation,” said Gonzalez

What many would consider a slow start became alma’s motivator.

Her work with LAPS garnered the attention of the Clorox company.

The national company awarded Alma a $15,000 grant which was used to renovate a portion of the shelter.

Alma described this as a turning point for her, which was the launch of her dedication to community service.

“I knew I wanted to make a bigger impact not only in Laredo but in Texas, so I visited the Children Rehabilitation Institute Teleton (CRIT USA). Which is a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center in San Antonito,” said Gonzalez. “Since that moment knew that I wanted to become a volunteer for the cause I fell in love with it, and I fell in love with the kids.”

For the past four years, Alma has been committed to CRIT’s mission.

Aside from volunteering, she organizes annual fundraiser events, and has been able to raise $100,000 for the organization.

Born in Nuevo Laredo, and raised in Laredo from the age of five, she knew her work had to cross borders and it has.

“Being able to help two countries is heartwarming for me, because it makes me who I am,” said Gonzalez.

With roughly 4,000 hours of community service under her belt, Alma’s; work has not gone unnoticed.

For three consecutive years, she’s been awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

“I mean I started doing community service because I like to do it, I never thought I would get recognition for it,” said Gonzalez.

Alma has achieved all this while being a full-time student and the current Miss Nuevo Laredo.

With several crowns on display, it’s her work she hopes becomes her legacy.

Alma, an education major is set to graduate from TAMIU this May.

Also in May, as the reigning Miss Nuevo Laredo, Alma is heading to Reynosa to compete in Miss Tamualipas.

