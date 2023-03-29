23 students recognized as 8th graders of the month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A handful of hardworking students got much-deserved recognition on Wednesday, March 29.

KGNS - Telemundo hosted the 8th Grader of the Month for March. A student from each of the 23 schools around Laredo and Webb County was honored at a special ceremony.

The guest speaker was Laredo Colleges’ President Dr. Minita Ramirez. The ceremony was held at Memorial Middle School where students were given a gift and a medal.

