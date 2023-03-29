Shop Local
Beautiful day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning, no rain and thunder just cooler in the upper 50s.

It’s going to be a beautiful day cool and cloudy, a highs of 67.

Rain chances return in the evening hours, a low of 60 with cloudy skies .

Tomorrow in the 60s then warming up into the low 80s with cloudy skies.

Friday warm and humid to hot and dry conditions , partly sunny a high of 94.

Warm temperatures continue this weekend with rain chances.

Next week will be feeling like summer, highs are projected to reach into the triple digits for many locations.

Have a great day.

