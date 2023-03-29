Free concert in the park to feature cumbias

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The latest edition of the City of Laredo’s Concerts in the Park series will feature cumbia music. The free concert will be held Saturday, April 1st, 2023 starting at 6 p.m. at the John Peter & Consuelo Montalvo Los Tres Laredos Park at 1300 Pedregal.

Live music will be provided by Grupo Geminis and Grupo Condado. Food vendors will be on hand and you’re encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs.

Free parking will be available at The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo,

For more information, contact the City of Laredo Parks & Recreation Department at (956) 729-4610.

