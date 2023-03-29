Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month

FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected after she ate a double cheeseburger from a Wendy’s.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Wendy’s double cheeseburger caused a Louisiana woman to spend a month in intensive care, according to claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court.

A civil suit brought by plaintiffs Jena and Michael Vogt seeks damages in excess of $150,000 from The Wendy’s Company, Wendy’s International Inc., and Haza Foods of Louisiana, LLC.

The couple claims Jena Vogt was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected after she ate a double cheeseburger from a Wendy’s restaurant on James Park West in St. Rose.

“The double cheeseburger consumed by Mrs. Vogt contained a preformed toxin and that resulted in a food-borne contamination. Alternatively, the double cheeseburger consumed by Mrs. Vogt became contaminated via improper food maintenance, such as poor handwashing procedures resulting in food contamination,” the couple alleges in the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Louisiana federal court in New Orleans.

The suit claims that Jena Vogt “felt nauseous and began to have gastrointestinal abnormalities” within 24 hours of her meal on July 27, 2022.

The symptoms allegedly worsened into the next morning and she had to be taken by ambulance to the emergency room of North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond for treatment.

The woman was admitted out of concern for “a myriad of diagnoses,” the suit says, including possible E. coli infection, acute gastrointestinal bleeding, septic shock, cerebral hemorrhage and severe sepsis.

The suit also claims that over the course of the next month, she received treatment for “several serious medical conditions” in the intensive care unit of North Oaks before eventually being transferred to Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite City and eventually home care by Audubon Home Health.

“As a result of her consumption of the Wendy’s double cheeseburger, Mrs. Vogt has suffered personal, severe injuries causing her to receive medical treatment, and those injuries have caused petitioner physical and mental pain and suffering, past and future medical expenses, past and future discomfort and physical impairment, past and future lost opportunity for income, and loss of enjoyment of life,” the filing claims.

The lawsuit says Michael Vogt has been his wife’s primary caretaker since she ate the cheeseburger and “has endured changes in their marital relationship, including a loss of consortium.”

Cornell University Law School defines consortium in the context of family law as “the benefits a spouse is entitled to receive from their partner including companionship, cooperation, affection, aid, financial support and sexual relations.”

Wendy’s has not immediately responded when asked about the lawsuit and its claims.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Accident reported on Loop 20 near Jacaman Rd.
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo's third homicide of 2023
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023
Laredo Police searching for persons interest in city’s third homicide
Laredo Police searching for persons of interest in city’s third homicide

Latest News

People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody