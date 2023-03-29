Laredo College offers beginner’s courses for Microsoft programs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is offering courses for anyone interested in learning computer basics to Microsoft programs.

The classes are open to everyone 18 and older. Professors will cover everything from how to compose an email to how to use Excel or QuickBooks.

Classes are set to happen over the weekends. Rina Benavides with Laredo College said, ”Here at the main campus, we have specialized applications, we have Excel, we have QuickBooks, and also in the south campus, we offer mostly our QuickBooks workshops and our intermediate Excel workshops.”

To register for the courses potential students can visit the campus or call the office at 956-721-5861. All courses are set to kick off after April 1.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.