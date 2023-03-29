Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo College offers beginner’s courses for Microsoft programs

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is offering courses for anyone interested in learning computer basics to Microsoft programs.

The classes are open to everyone 18 and older. Professors will cover everything from how to compose an email to how to use Excel or QuickBooks.

Classes are set to happen over the weekends. Rina Benavides with Laredo College said, ”Here at the main campus, we have specialized applications, we have Excel, we have QuickBooks, and also in the south campus, we offer mostly our QuickBooks workshops and our intermediate Excel workshops.”

To register for the courses potential students can visit the campus or call the office at 956-721-5861. All courses are set to kick off after April 1.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo's third homicide of 2023
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023
Accident reported on Loop 20 near Jacaman Rd.
Laredo Police searching for persons interest in city’s third homicide
Laredo Police searching for persons of interest in city’s third homicide

Latest News

LISD officer laid to rest after fatal motorcycle accident
LISD officer laid to rest after fatal motorcycle accident
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Joel Pellot
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Motion hearing underway for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child
Motion hearing underway for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child