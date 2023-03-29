Laredo flea market hosting festival this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, March 29, the Area Health Education Center hosted a food distribution in southeast Laredo. It took place at El Dorado Flea Market.

Organizers with the flea market are gearing up for a festival on Sunday, April 2. The event is free and open to the public. It will be at 6552 Highway 359. The festival is set to kick off from 10 a.m until 6 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt, live music, and even a bouncy house for kids. They are looking to throw more events where the whole family can have some fun.

Adrian Ramos, the manager for El Dorado Flea Market, said, “If people are interested in hosting an event here like motorcycle or car shows, we’re totally open to that. We want to bring the community closer. We want to bring anything that can be entertainment here. They can come here and reach out to us and host an event. We are also taking feedback from the community. If there’s something we’re not aware of that Laredo needs and we could host it, we’re more than happy to do that.”

If anyone would like to contact them to host an event you can contact them at 956-206-8780.

