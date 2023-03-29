Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

LISD offers free evaluations for students who may have a disability

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District wants you to know about a new service available for your children.

The Child Find program is a resource mandated by the federal government. It’s part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

In this, the school district has the task to identify, locate, and evaluate children from birth to 21 years of age that are suspected of having a disability.

LISD special education supervisor Rebecca Morales said parents can look out for small signs to identify disabilities in their children. “Parents will notice lack of eye contact, or a five-year-old still not speaking, different things like that, maybe a learning disability in a first, second, or third grader, and if you see them struggling and they’ve had an intervention,” said Morales. She added that the evaluations are free of cost and are also for children with developmental delays, learning, behavioral, or medical problems.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Accident reported on Loop 20 near Jacaman Rd.
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo's third homicide of 2023
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023
Laredo Police searching for persons interest in city’s third homicide
Laredo Police searching for persons of interest in city’s third homicide

Latest News

Updated: Laredo flea market hosting festival this weekend
Students caught with vape pens
UISD continues to see students bringing vape pens to school
UISD continues to see students bring vape pens to school
UISD continues to see students bring vape pens to school
Laredo flea market hosting festival this weekend
Laredo flea market hosting festival this weekend
Laredo flea market hosting festival this weekend
Laredo flea market hosting festival this weekend