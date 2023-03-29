LISD offers free evaluations for students who may have a disability

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District wants you to know about a new service available for your children.

The Child Find program is a resource mandated by the federal government. It’s part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

In this, the school district has the task to identify, locate, and evaluate children from birth to 21 years of age that are suspected of having a disability.

LISD special education supervisor Rebecca Morales said parents can look out for small signs to identify disabilities in their children. “Parents will notice lack of eye contact, or a five-year-old still not speaking, different things like that, maybe a learning disability in a first, second, or third grader, and if you see them struggling and they’ve had an intervention,” said Morales. She added that the evaluations are free of cost and are also for children with developmental delays, learning, behavioral, or medical problems.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.