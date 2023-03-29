Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

LISD officer laid to rest after fatal motorcycle accident

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was an emotional farewell for a Laredoan who lost his life last week during a motorcycle accident in central Laredo.

On Tuesday, March 28, the community came together to say goodbye to a veteran and police officer.

Robin Rodriguez was a Laredo ISD police officer and Marine Corps veteran. On Tuesday, his loved ones came together to say goodbye to him. Tanya Peinado, a friend of Rodriguez, said, “He was very dedicated to his job, that’s what I would say.”

Rodriguez was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle on March 21. He died from his injuries at a hospital.

One week after that fatal accident, his family, friends, and colleagues gathered for one last goodbye. His friends said hearing the news was a shocking moment for them. Peinado said, “one of my friends from school messaged me to see if he was okay because there was an accident. I messaged him right away, and he usually always answers right away too. I messaged her back asking where she heard the news from and she told me. So I went to look and I was like, ‘that’s him. He passed away.’”

Rodriguez was a dedicated man who loved taking care of his students. Claudia Ramirez, another one of Rodriguez’s friends said, “he was very loved and I’m glad there are a lot of people for him even until his death.”

His loved ones said seeing hundreds at his funeral services is a reflection of the great impact he made on people’s lives.

Rodriguez was buried with military honors in the veterans’ section of the Laredo City Cemetery.

The driver of the pickup truck who crashed with Rodriguez initially fled the scene. He then returned to the location and was identified as 52-year-old Roman Ortiz-Velasco. He has been charged with accidental death and remains in the Webb County Jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo's third homicide of 2023
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023
Accident reported on Loop 20 near Jacaman Rd.
Laredo Police searching for persons interest in city’s third homicide
Laredo Police searching for persons of interest in city’s third homicide

Latest News

Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Joel Pellot
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Laredo College offers beginner’s courses for Microsoft programs
Laredo College offers beginner’s courses for Microsoft programs
Motion hearing underway for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child
Motion hearing underway for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child