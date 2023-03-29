Motion hearing underway for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing woman and child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her child is just a few weeks away.

On Wednesday, several motions were filed by the defense to omit, clarify, or admit for the trial.

The state and attorneys for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles met on Wednesday morning at the 49th District Court.

According to the Webb County docket, some of the motions include having the state referring to the case as a “Death penalty case” or regulate the admission of certain evidence that includes autopsy and crime scene photographs.

There are 17 motions filed in relation to the case.

A gag order is in place on the case, which prevents anyone involved from talking about it.

Burgos was a Border Patrol agent at the time he was accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez and her son Dominick in 2018.

