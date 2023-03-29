Much Warmer Weather Returning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer air from the gulf will return overnight with possible mist and drizzle late tonight into Thursday morning. Drier air higher up will stir in, mixing low clouds away Thursday afternoon. The combination of the tropical southerly winds, and afternoon sun will raise temperatures above 80. Very warm air aloft from northern Mexico will expand east above south Texas, resulting in temperatures rising the 90′s Friday afternoon.

