Much Warmer Weather Returning

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer air from the gulf will return overnight with possible mist and drizzle late tonight into Thursday morning. Drier air higher up will stir in, mixing low clouds away Thursday afternoon. The combination of the tropical southerly winds, and afternoon sun will raise temperatures above 80. Very warm air aloft from northern Mexico will expand east above south Texas, resulting in temperatures rising the 90′s Friday afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Nice and breezy spring Wednesday
