Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Nice and breezy spring Wednesday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a nice and breezy Wednesday afternoon.

We started our morning rather cool in the 50s, but temperatures won’t get higher than 67 degrees.

Enjoy these cooler temperatures because we will start to bounce back to the 90s rather quickly.

We will see a 30 percent chance of rain as we head into the evening which will bring a lot of that humid air mass that will bring temperatures up into the 80s on Thursday.

Things will get even hotter on Friday in the mid-90s.

On Saturday, we’re going to start the month of April with spring showers and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms all throughout the day.

These chances of rain will continue on Sunday.

Expect temperatures to be between the upper 80s and low 90s as we kick-off the month of April.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo's third homicide of 2023
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023
Accident reported on Loop 20 near Jacaman Rd.
Laredo Police searching for persons interest in city’s third homicide
Laredo Police searching for persons of interest in city’s third homicide

Latest News

Nice and breezy spring Wednesday
Nice and breezy spring Wednesday
Cool and cloudy
Beautiful day
Beautiful day
Beautiful day
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Weather Through Wednesday, Then Warmer