Nice and breezy spring Wednesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a nice and breezy Wednesday afternoon.

We started our morning rather cool in the 50s, but temperatures won’t get higher than 67 degrees.

Enjoy these cooler temperatures because we will start to bounce back to the 90s rather quickly.

We will see a 30 percent chance of rain as we head into the evening which will bring a lot of that humid air mass that will bring temperatures up into the 80s on Thursday.

Things will get even hotter on Friday in the mid-90s.

On Saturday, we’re going to start the month of April with spring showers and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms all throughout the day.

These chances of rain will continue on Sunday.

Expect temperatures to be between the upper 80s and low 90s as we kick-off the month of April.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.