Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

