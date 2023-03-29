Shop Local
Ruthe B. Cowl Rehab Center receives gate and safety robotic technology

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehab clinic received some state-of-the-art equipment that will go a long way in helping patient recovery.

On Wednesday morning, the Ruthe. B Cowl Rehabilitation Center unveiled its Gate and Safety robotic technology.

The medical equipment is estimated to be worth about $50,000 and was acquired with funds approved by Webb County and private donors.

Jackie Rodriguez with the Ruthe. B Cowl Center says this innovative technology is going to help patients who have been exposed to accidents or illnesses that have impacted their abilities.

“Whether it be a car accident, a close head brain injury, spinal cord injury or a stroke, or people with  Parkinson’s, what this amazing machine does it gives you confidence because it holds you upright and it detects if you are going to fall. It also makes you feel comfortable, and the harness will hold you so you feel the confidence to be able to walk, bend, all the things, the abilities that we do on a day to day basis that some of these patients will have to relearn.”

The non-profit center offers services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Last year the center gave out $450,000 in free services.

All you need is a doctor’s referral to receive services.

