UISD continues to see students bring vape pens to school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student is arrested after taking an illegal object onto school grounds.

It’s an issue that the FDA is calling a growing epidemic among teens and young adults.

The National Institute on Drug abuse reported seven percent of eighth graders vape marijuana.

Now a student in Laredo has been arrested for bringing a THC pen to campus.

The incident happened last week at United South Middle School.

According to UISD, although the number of cases has decreased, they are still seeing students being in possession of devices such as e-cigarettes and vape pens.

Sylvia Abrego with UISD Police said at least one arrest happens daily at their middle and high schools for possession of a vape pen.

Students are subject to be prosecuted since they are ten years of age.

At this time, they are already considered juveniles until the age of 16.

Meanwhile, students 17 and above could go to the Webb County Jail if they are arrested.

Abrego explains that THC pens affect the brain just as regular marijuana does.

Students found with nicotine pens will also face administrative actions since these devices are prohibited on school grounds and for minors.

The district is urging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of vaping and consequences they can face if they are caught vaping on campus.

Abrego said that vape pens are designed to have fun and creative logos to make them more appeal to people under the age of 18.

Also, the designs make it difficult for parents to identify them as vaping pens.

Coming up in our later newscast, we have more on how local schools fight this ongoing issue.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.