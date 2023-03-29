Shop Local
Webb County Jail inmates paint Easter eggs for community

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Inmates at the Webb County Jail are taking part in a special activity that not only maintains or improves their overall well-being but also gives back to the community.

The inmates are hard at work painting Easter eggs and filling them with confetti. Sheriff Martin Cuellar said it’s all part of a goal to make 400 Easter baskets for children in our community.

Sheriff Cuellar said that activities like these keep inmates’ mental and spiritual health in check by having a special goal in mind. He said activities reduce the tensions between inmates and reduce the risk of them developing symptoms of depression.

Maria Vela, an inmate at the jail who is participating in the activity, said, ”It’s the least we can do. I mean, we have nothing but time on our hands. It’s an honor. It really is. It distracts us from our minds, from not going crazy in here, but everything is swell. I really am honored to do all this, especially for a good deed. It’s the least we can do for everyone.” Vela added that with the help of her teammates, she’s sure they can reach the goal of 400 Easter baskets for the children.

According to Sheriff Cuellar, more activities are planned for inmates this year.

