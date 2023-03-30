Shop Local
Accident reported on Highway 359

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported eastbound on Highway 359 Thursday morning, March 30.

According to witnesses, they state the vehicle was driving westbound, and hit a median causing it to roll over. Several people were seen trying to open a vehicle flipped to its side.

If you are driving by the 4100 block of Highway 359, drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

No official word from authorities on the accident. We’ll keep you updated once we learn more.

