Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Amber Alert issued for Florida boy; child’s mother found dead, police say

Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WWSB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old child in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th St. N. and went missing Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police detectives say this situation is connected with a homicide investigation. About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found inside her St. Petersburg apartment.

Taylen Mosley is the victim’s son. The child could be in danger and a search is underway for his whereabouts.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Taylen is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774, the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Police charged Denise Woods, 53, with intentional abuse of a protected person.
Teacher charged for pulling chair out from under autistic student, police say
A girl lights candle during a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention...
Arrest orders issued for 6 in Mexican detention center fire
Labor rights icon Cesar Chavez to be honored with march
Labor rights icon Cesar Chavez to be honored with march
United Way of Laredo celebrates 75 years of service
United Way of Laredo celebrates 75 years of service