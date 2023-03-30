Anthony Gonzalez named KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting teacher at Raul Perales Middle School got a huge surprise on Thursday, March 30.

Anthony Gonzalez, an English/Language Arts/Reading teacher, thought his class was going to have visitors from the school district. Instead, the KGNS news team and the Joey Tellez Law Firm walked in announcing he was selected as the Teacher of the Month for March.

Having received multiple nominations, including many from students and parents, Anthony is revered for his engagement with the students by always making time for them throughout the day. He also has been very successful working with the students in UIL one-act play having brought home first-place wins three consecutive years.

Spending extra time with students along with making sure each feels important is how he describes what makes a good teacher. ”It’s all about making a connection with them and asking them, ‘how was your day? ‘What’s going on?’ and not just being inside my classroom, but knowing what’s going on with their life and really trying to make a connection with them because if they don’t see that the teacher has a bond in their life, there’s no real connection into making some sort of impact in their education,” said Gonzalez.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month program recognizes two teachers per month. If you’d like to nominate a teacher, you can go here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.