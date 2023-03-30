Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Hotter Friday, Cloudier Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A thinner layer of moist air will allow skies to clear earlier in the day Friday. With sunnier skies, temperatures will reach above 90F Friday afternoon. A front arrives Friday night with cloudier skies and a slight chance of showers late Friday night or early Saturday. Quite high temperatures will arrive Monday and Tuesday with influence from the Mexican deserts.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand

Latest News

Humid and windy day
Warm up
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Much Warmer Weather Returning
Nice and breezy spring Wednesday
Nice and breezy spring Wednesday
Nice and breezy spring Wednesday
Nice and breezy spring Wednesday