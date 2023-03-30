Hotter Friday, Cloudier Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A thinner layer of moist air will allow skies to clear earlier in the day Friday. With sunnier skies, temperatures will reach above 90F Friday afternoon. A front arrives Friday night with cloudier skies and a slight chance of showers late Friday night or early Saturday. Quite high temperatures will arrive Monday and Tuesday with influence from the Mexican deserts.

