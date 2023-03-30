Shop Local
Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Joint Base Andrews has been locked down for reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities said.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, has been locked down after reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, authorities said.

The Maryland base was locked down after the person was reportedly seen near the base’s housing area, according to the base’s Facebook page.

Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon, a spokesperson for the base, said no shots have been fired. There was no immediate report of any injuries and additional details were not immediately available.

Joint Base Andrews, a few miles outside Washington, is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

Last month, an intruder breached the base and gained access to part of the base’s housing complex. A resident opened fire on the trespasser. And in February 2021, a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

“Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect,” the Facebook post read.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

