Labor rights icon Cesar Chavez to be honored with march

A civil rights activist and labor rights icon will be honored in Laredo with a special march scheduled for this weekend.

Cesar Chavez made a name for himself for his devotion to improving the lives of the migrant and field workers in the early 1960′s.

The Cesar Chavez Memorial Alliance of South Texas celebrates his legacy with a march.

The 17th annual March of Justice, which culminates with a presentation and recognition ceremony will feature a main speaker and several honorees.

One of them was former Webb County Judge Danny Valdez.

Valdez said this event means a lot to him because it signifies the importance of recognize Cesar Chavez.

“A person that dedicated his life to helping out the workers, people; so, it’s important that we always recognize that effort,” said Valdez.

The march will held on Saturday, April 1 at 8:30 a.m. over at Bruni Plaza then it will make its way to Saint Agustin Plaza at 10 a.m.

