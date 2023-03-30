Shop Local
Laredo police looking for suspected thieves

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is hoping community members can help find two people connected with a theft of property case.

It happened on March 15 at a convenience store by the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue.

If you have any information regarding their identity or where they may be, you’re asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the Laredo Police Department app.

