Laredo priest calls faithful to pray for Pope Francis’s recovery

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Catholic community has gathered in prayer for Pope Francis’s health.

Bishops from around the country, including Laredo’s Bishop James Tamayo, are asking parishioners to take time and pray for the recovery of His Holiness.

With the Lent holiday, Father Wojciech Przystasz from Blessed Sacrament of Laredo said he anticipates Pope Francis will hold the annual Holy Week and Easter Mass. “As Pope’s name is included in Eucharistic prayer, that’s the normal way we pray for him. We included him in the petition, in the special prayer. I can say that we are going to do that at Blessed Sacrament. We are going to offer the Stations of the Cross for his intention, for his healing, that he will be strong enough to be ready to celebrate the Triduum Sacrum next week,” said Father Przystasz.

Other dioceses have used social media to express their prayers for the pontiff.

