Local group to celebrate International Day

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Newcomers & Friends of Laredo will celebrate International Day at The Imaginarium on Friday, March 31st, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Young participants will describe the culture and customs of various countries around the world. Enjoy food, music, dance and lots of fun activities. Participating students may earn 20 community service hours.

Participants get in free and guests pay only $5. The Imaginarium of South Texas is located inside Mall Del Norte at 5300 San Dario Ave.

Newcomers & Friends of Laredo is a social group that helps new residents get acquainted to the city of Laredo. They host numerous events and organize service projects for new arrivals to the city as well as well established residents.

For more information visit laredonewcomers.com or Newcomers & Friends of Laredo on Facebook.

