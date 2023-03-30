Request filed to try teen accused of south Laredo shooting as an adult

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County attorney handling the case of the teen accused of a shooting that ended with 14 individuals hurt is recommending he be tried as an adult.

According to the Webb County Attorney’s Office, the 16-year-old will remain at the detention center.

On March 12, police were called for a home at the 4800 block of Roque Loop. When they arrived, they found 14 people hurt by shrapnel.

Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor said his office recently filed that certification and is waiting for approval. “If the court approves that and approves the order of certification for the individual, then there will be a transfer to the case for the District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Alaniz. His office will handle the case and process and prosecute the case under the adult system where the adult laws apply and the adult penalties apply as well. That’s what happening,” said Montemayor.

The teen is charged with 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. Another hearing is set for the week of April 3.

