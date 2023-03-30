Sentencing requests for Joel Pellot after guilty verdict

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After eight days of testimony and less than two hours of deliberation, Joel Pellot was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Maria Munoz.

The state is now eyeing a life sentence for Pellot while his defense is looking for a shorter sentence. Pellot’s attorney Roberto Balli is asking for a minimum 5-year sentence.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the jury came back from deliberation with a guilty verdict. The family of the victim, Maria Munoz, broke down in tears as the verdict was read. Pellot was found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence.

Right after impact statements were read, Maria’s sister, Marisol Munoz, told jurors that her sister was a fun person and well-loved. She said she had only been able to see her nephews through video calls and that Pellot did not show any empathy towards her or her family.

The sentencing is taking place in the 406th District Court.

