Tribe in Texas raises awareness about building up a border wall

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As some of the local non-profits try to pull the brakes on building a border wall in Laredo’s riverbanks, more groups like one tribe in Texas are ready to provide a helping hand.

On Wednesday, March 29, members of the Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe raised awareness around town alongside the Rio Grande International Study Center (RGISC) about the environmental impact of border construction and the proposed border wall.

Christa Mencias from the tribe said their goal is to get people involved and understand the dangers of not taking care of the environment. “When an industry comes in, they only promote half of their story. They don’t give a full story of what is actually going to happen. They don’t say that it’s going to destroy the water, going to destroy the land, or if it’s going to destroy the economic industry that’s already happening. It’s not systemically like this system that was built that they are building to design for the people, it’s to take away,” said Mencias.

She added that current immigration problems will not be solved by building a border wall.

