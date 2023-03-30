Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD hosts spring event for young athletes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 480 students from each of UISD’s elementary schools took part in the Young Athletes program from Texas Special Olympics at the Student Activity Complex on Thursday, March 30.

The event allows UISD elementary kids in the special education program to show their athletic skills. The events are tailored to each individual student to make sure that everyone had a chance to participate.

Event sponsors say events like these help develop fine and gross motor skills to put them into practice with some fun events. Claudia Dovalina-Guzman with UISD’s special education program said, “it’s really important for the children because it is their opportunity to play on the field and to be athletes. They are athletes, young athletes with young bodies trying to move around and they just have a really good time coming out here.”

Student-athletes from different UISD middle and high schools were also there volunteering and cheering on the younger students.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand

Latest News

Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Request filed to try teen accused of south Laredo shooting as an adult
Request filed to try teen accused of south Laredo shooting as an adult
Request filed to try teen accused of south Laredo shooting as an adult
Request filed to try teen accused of south Laredo shooting as an adult
Anthony Gonzalez named KGNS Teacher of the Month
Anthony Gonzalez named KGNS Teacher of the Month
Anthony Gonzalez named KGNS Teacher of the Month
Anthony Gonzalez named KGNS Teacher of the Month