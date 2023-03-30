UISD hosts spring event for young athletes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 480 students from each of UISD’s elementary schools took part in the Young Athletes program from Texas Special Olympics at the Student Activity Complex on Thursday, March 30.

The event allows UISD elementary kids in the special education program to show their athletic skills. The events are tailored to each individual student to make sure that everyone had a chance to participate.

Event sponsors say events like these help develop fine and gross motor skills to put them into practice with some fun events. Claudia Dovalina-Guzman with UISD’s special education program said, “it’s really important for the children because it is their opportunity to play on the field and to be athletes. They are athletes, young athletes with young bodies trying to move around and they just have a really good time coming out here.”

Student-athletes from different UISD middle and high schools were also there volunteering and cheering on the younger students.

