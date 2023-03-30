United Way of Laredo celebrates 75 years of service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization that advocates for 23 Laredo non-profits is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of service.

These festivities were initially delayed due to COVID-19, but now officials with United Way of Laredo are ready to have a ball.

On Thursday, March 30, the organization announced they are kicking off the fundraising efforts with a gala event in September. Then they will continue with a 5K walk at Laredo College in October. Both events will help raise funds for the 23 Laredo non-profits United Way helps support.

Lucy Hastings, the president of United Way of Laredo, said, ”It covers a big range of services for food and shelter, safety and health. Our 211 phone line helps our community with pressing needs. We do a range of helping in our community with our organizations from Sacred Heart to Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS) to South Texas Food Bank. There are 23 wonderful agencies like Pillar, Bethany House, and the Salvation Army. These are 23 non-profit agencies that help our community here in Laredo.”

In 2022, United Way’s campaign raised $1,050,000. If you would like to learn more about the organization you can visit its website here.

