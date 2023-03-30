Warm up
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning some fog in your early commute in the low 60s.
Today cloudy skies with warmer and humid conditions a high of 83 SSE winds gust 24.
Tonight mild and windy with cloudy skies a low of 68.
Tomorrow warm morning in the upper 60s mostly cloudy then become sunny and hot a high of 95.
Weekend hot , temperatures in the 90s with the return of rain chances.
Much warmer than normal temps expected early next week some areas might get near or reach the triple digits.
Have a great day .
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.