LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning some fog in your early commute in the low 60s.

Today cloudy skies with warmer and humid conditions a high of 83 SSE winds gust 24.

Tonight mild and windy with cloudy skies a low of 68.

Tomorrow warm morning in the upper 60s mostly cloudy then become sunny and hot a high of 95.

Weekend hot , temperatures in the 90s with the return of rain chances.

Much warmer than normal temps expected early next week some areas might get near or reach the triple digits.

Have a great day .

