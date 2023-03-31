13 officers sworn into the Laredo Police Department

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over a dozen cadets are now part of protecting and serving the Laredo community.

A total of 13 people were sworn into the Laredo Police Department.

The department said they will continue their training, undergo evaluations and training on the field.

Local officer, Viviana Rubio is keeping it in the family now that she and her husband are both part of the force.

“We’re very excited to go out there, help and serve our community. Both now and together, it’s been a ride to be out there and the academy, the process, but being part officers and give each other emotional support. We’re there for each other,” said Rubio.

There are over 500 officers currently patrolling the streets of Laredo.

