550 Pizzeria named champion during International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s very own Janet Zapata of 550 Pizzeria is coming back home a winner after taking part in a pizza expo in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Janet took part in the International Pizza Expo and was named a world champion.

Janet won for her chori-queso pizza.

Congratulations to Janet on a job well done!

