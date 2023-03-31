550 Pizzeria named champion during International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s very own Janet Zapata of 550 Pizzeria is coming back home a winner after taking part in a pizza expo in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Janet took part in the International Pizza Expo and was named a world champion.

Janet won for her chori-queso pizza.

Congratulations to Janet on a job well done!

