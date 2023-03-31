Amparo Gutierrez Elementary School students learn about future careers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students got a firsthand look at potential careers they could choose to take on in the not-so-distant future.

Elementary students over at Amparo Gutierrez Elementary School were able to learn about the different careers in broadcasting and law enforcement on Friday morning.

Marissa Rodriguez Limon of Telemundo Laredo got a chance to show kids the life of a reporter.

Students say they had fund learning about the different careers in our community.

A total of 20 different career booths were set up for the kids to enjoy.

