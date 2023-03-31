Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Amparo Gutierrez Elementary School students learn about future careers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students got a firsthand look at potential careers they could choose to take on in the not-so-distant future.

Elementary students over at Amparo Gutierrez Elementary School were able to learn about the different careers in broadcasting and law enforcement on Friday morning.

Marissa Rodriguez Limon of Telemundo Laredo got a chance to show kids the life of a reporter.

Students say they had fund learning about the different careers in our community.

A total of 20 different career booths were set up for the kids to enjoy.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
Joel Pellot
Joel Pellot sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife
Joel Pellot
Sentencing requests for Joel Pellot after guilty verdict
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter

Latest News

Amparo Gutierrez Elementary School students learn about future careers
Amparo Gutierrez Elementary School students learn about future careers
Laredo City Council debates the use of district priority funds
Political contributions to be discussed during Laredo City Council
Political contributions to be discussed during Laredo City Council
Political contributions to be discussed during Laredo City Council
Munoz Family speak following Pellot trial
Family of Maria Munoz speak following Pellot’s trial