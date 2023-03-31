Shop Local
CBP opens additional lanes at bridge two

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While we are a week away from the Easter holidays, our Mexican counterparts are already celebrating and you can see the flow of people traveling to our bridges.

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened additional lanes at International Bridge Two near the old import lot to help with the Easter holiday bridge traffic.

Officials will open the bridge up as needed depending on the level of traffic.

CBP can open three to four lanes depending on the volume of traffic.

Officials are advising the traveling public to prepare before traveling out of town.

