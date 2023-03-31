City of Laredo to hold concert at Tres Laredos Park

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to dance the night away at Tres Laredo’s Park this weekend.

While this Saturday is April first, make no joke about it, the city will be hosting a free concert in the park event.

This weekend’s theme is Cumbia with bands taking the stage like Germinis and Contado starting at 6 p.m.

Eddie Millan with the City of Laredo Parks Department says community members will have plenty of options to enjoy some good grub.

“Come on out, it’s a free event, the free concert, there’s going to be food vendors there selling in case you want to buy some refreshments, snacks or you can bring your own, there’s picnic tables out there. There’s even barbecue pits out there so you can even cook your own little barbecue,” said Millan.

Once again, that event is taking place this Saturday, tomorrow at Tres Laredo’s Park behind the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

It’s free and open to the public.

