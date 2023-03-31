Shop Local
City of Laredo raises awareness on national crisis hotline

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several City of Laredo officials and organizations came together to remind residents that they are not alone.

According to the World Health Organization more than 700,000 people take their lives around the world each year.

Last month, the city launched its “You are not alone” campaign in the efforts to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.

If anyone feels like they need help, they can reach out to the national crisis hotline at 988.

