City of Laredo raises awareness on national crisis hotline

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several City of Laredo officials and organizations came together to remind residents that they are not alone.

According to the World Health Organization more than 700,000 people take their lives around the world each year.

Last month, the city launched its “You are not alone” campaign in the efforts to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.

If anyone feels like they need help, they can reach out to the national crisis hotline at 988.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.