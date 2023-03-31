Shop Local
DIY with KGNS News Today: Protecting your info while doing your taxes online

By Mindy Casso
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With tax filing season quickly coming to an end, lots of taxpayers are scrambling to get their taxes done online.

While doing your taxes online can be quick and easy, some experts say your personal information can be exposed to hackers.

In our KGNS News DIY segment, a Laredo College College Cyber Security expert offers some tips on how to keep your data private and safe.

