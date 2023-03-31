Family of Maria Munoz speak following Pellot’s trial

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After two weeks of testimonies from family, and friends as well as evidence that included scientific research, a jury found Joel Pellot guilty of murdering his wife Maria Munoz in 2020.

While Pellot is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars, the Munoz Family is speaking out regarding the outcome of this long-awaited trial.

It was an emotional two weeks for the family of Maria Eugenia Munoz as the trial of Joel Pellot took center stage at the 406 District Court.

Just one day after the verdict, Maria Munoz’s father, sister and brother spoke to KGNS about how difficult the past couple of weeks have been.

Marisol Munoz-Rodriguez, Maria’s younger sister says it has been tough for both families.

She remembers Maria as a loving and caring sister who was always worried for her children and her family.

Marisol said the outcome is justice for her sister.

Maria’s brother Peter who said Maria was very supportive, even when they were going through tough times.

When asked about what will happen to Maria’s kids, in the future, Peter wishes that both families can put aside their differences so they can help Maria and Joel’s kids.

“My world had stopped completely. I felt that I had died with her as well, it was really hard to get over it for these two years and six months,” said Rodriguez.

“We want them to know that we were grieving, we are in pain, we are still in pain and that we understand that there is going to be a process now that what’s happening with their son,” said Hernandez.

Marisol said she will fight for the custody of Maria’s kids, since Miriam Carrasquillo, Joel’s mother has temporary custody of the kids.

The Munoz’s family thanks the district attorney for all the work in this case and for bringing a sense of peace and justice to their family.

