Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Joel Pellot sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man accused of killing his wife is found guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

After eight days of testimony and less than two hours of deliberation the jury found Joel Pellot guilty for the murder of his wife Maria Munoz.

During sentencing phase questioning, several witnesses were called to the stand which included family members of Munoz and friends of the family.

The state was pushing for a life sentence but defense attorneys were looking for a five year sentence.

The trial took place for over eight days with closing arguments just ending before 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Pellot has been found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence.

In the end, Pellot was sentenced to life for murder and ten years for tampering with evidence along with a $10,000 fine.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand

Latest News

Labor rights icon Cesar Chavez to be honored with march
Labor rights icon Cesar Chavez to be honored with march
Labor rights icon Cesar Chavez to be honored with march
Labor rights icon Cesar Chavez to be honored with march
United Way of Laredo celebrates 75 years of service
United Way of Laredo celebrates 75 years of service
United Way of Laredo celebrates 75 years of service
United Way of Laredo celebrates 75 years of service