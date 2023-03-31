Joel Pellot sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man accused of killing his wife is found guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

After eight days of testimony and less than two hours of deliberation the jury found Joel Pellot guilty for the murder of his wife Maria Munoz.

During sentencing phase questioning, several witnesses were called to the stand which included family members of Munoz and friends of the family.

The state was pushing for a life sentence but defense attorneys were looking for a five year sentence.

The trial took place for over eight days with closing arguments just ending before 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Pellot has been found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence.

In the end, Pellot was sentenced to life for murder and ten years for tampering with evidence along with a $10,000 fine.

