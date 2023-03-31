LISD students shine bright during ‘Be a Star with School Breakfast Contest’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several elementary students got a chance to showcase their talents during LISD’s eighth annual ‘Be a Star with School Breakfast Singing Contest’.

A total of 11 LISD elementary schools took the stage over at the Vidal M Trevino Magnet School Auditorium Friday morning.

Each group presented their own dance and singing performance all for the sake of promoting a healthy breakfast.

This year’s first place winner was JC Martin Elementary with their song “Get your day in gear with a healthy breakfast”.

Fifth grade student Kaitlyn Arredondo was happy to take part in the event that promotes a great cause.

“It feels really great, and I’m surprised that we even won because I thought that we were not even gonna win but it was super fun being here and being in this program and being a part and joining a dance,” said Arredondo.

Second place went to MacDonnell Elementary and third went to Ryan Elementary.

Congratulations to all the students on a job well done!

