Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island, officials say

A joint investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Federal authorities are investigating after drone video caught a group of more than 30 people who appeared to be harassing a pod of dolphins off the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, 33 swimmers appeared to be “aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod” in waters off Honaunau Bay.

Officials said the group of people were called out and alerted of the violation.

An investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.

Federal law requires people to stay 50 yards away from Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins.

If prosecuted, violators of these laws could face civil penalties up to $11,000 or up to one year in prison. Boaters could lose their vessel and pay up to $25,000 in penalties.

To report suspected instances of harassment for wildlife, call the NOAA hotline at 1-888-256-9840. You can also send video to RespectWildlife@noaa.gov to report a tip.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand
Pellot murder trial Day 8: Pellot’s mother takes the stand

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
A snowboarder in Washington state was trapped upside down in a tree well before being rescued...
Snowboarder buried in snow rescued by skier
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office, supporting a grand...
Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like?