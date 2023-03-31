Political contributions to be discussed during Laredo City Council

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council is scheduled to meet Monday and the mayor is bringing an issue to a vote, concerning campaign contributions.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is seeking a change in who contributes campaign funds to council members.

Trevino is asking that members refrain from accepting campaign contributions from groups such as political action committees, campaign committees, lobbyists, or donors that are connected to or are working with special interest groups, unions, or vendors associated with the city.

The mayor fears it could show the appearance of influence on city projects.

Dr. Trevino said approving this item would be a good step toward integrity, honesty, and transparency.

“I think this would help the public gain more trust in our current government,” said Dr. Trevino. “Transparency and public trust is important and we have to show integrity. We don’t want any campaign funds around any ongoing contracts to intervene or affect the outcome of the contract.”>

According to the mayor, other cities already have this kind of rule in place such as Austin and San Francisco, California.

The topic will be discussed during Monday’s city council meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.