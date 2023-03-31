Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Political contributions to be discussed during Laredo City Council

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council is scheduled to meet Monday and the mayor is bringing an issue to a vote, concerning campaign contributions.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is seeking a change in who contributes campaign funds to council members.

Trevino is asking that members refrain from accepting campaign contributions from groups such as political action committees, campaign committees, lobbyists, or donors that are connected to or are working with special interest groups, unions, or vendors associated with the city.

The mayor fears it could show the appearance of influence on city projects.

Dr. Trevino said approving this item would be a good step toward integrity, honesty, and transparency.

“I think this would help the public gain more trust in our current government,” said Dr. Trevino. “Transparency and public trust is important and we have to show integrity. We don’t want any campaign funds around any ongoing contracts to intervene or affect the outcome of the contract.”>

According to the mayor, other cities already have this kind of rule in place such as Austin and San Francisco, California.

The topic will be discussed during Monday’s city council meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
Joel Pellot
Joel Pellot sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife
Joel Pellot
Sentencing requests for Joel Pellot after guilty verdict
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter

Latest News

Political contributions to be discussed during Laredo City Council
Political contributions to be discussed during Laredo City Council
Munoz Family speak following Pellot trial
Family of Maria Munoz speak following Pellot’s trial
Peter Hernandez and Marisol Munoz-Rodriguez
Family of Maria Munoz speak following Pellot’s trial
City to hold concert in the park
City of Laredo to hold concert at Tres Laredos Park