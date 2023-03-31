Remembering Selena on the 28th anniversary of her death

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Friday marks the 28th anniversary of the tragic murder of the Queen of Tejano, Selena.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar at a Days Inn Hotel in Corpus Christi in 1995.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was just 23-years-old.

Known to many as the “Queen of Tejano music”, her contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated Mexican American entertainers of the late 20th century.

Fans continue to visit Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus where the singer was laid to rest.

A biographical movie and Netflix TV series both display Selena’s life before her death.

