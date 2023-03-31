Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Remembering Selena on the 28th anniversary of her death

By NBC
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Friday marks the 28th anniversary of the tragic murder of the Queen of Tejano, Selena.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar at a Days Inn Hotel in Corpus Christi in 1995.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was just 23-years-old.

Known to many as the “Queen of Tejano music”, her contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated Mexican American entertainers of the late 20th century.

Fans continue to visit Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus where the singer was laid to rest.

A biographical movie and Netflix TV series both display Selena’s life before her death.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
Joel Pellot
Joel Pellot sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife
Joel Pellot
Sentencing requests for Joel Pellot after guilty verdict
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman leaves Walter Reed with depression ‘in remission’
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the...
Romania: Andrew Tate’s detention replaced with house arrest