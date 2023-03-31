Shop Local
Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik, Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski + The Bachelor finale recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some of the headlines going into the weekend (8:37-33:23) and go in-depth with topics like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s truce (33:23-39:12), Selena’s possible new romance with Zayn Malik (39:12-43:27) and Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s make out session in Tokyo (43:27-49:09). Plus, catch their recap of The Bachelor finale (49:09-1:06:24).

