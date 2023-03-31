UISD student detained following threat on social media

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A student is detained following a threat that was made on social media earlier this week.

According to UISD, the incident happened on Tuesday, Mar. 28 and the alleged threat was made towards United High School.

An investigation was conducted, and a threat assessment was carried out by UISD Police at the student’s home.

UISD said, at this time there was no credible threat; however, the district took extra precaution by increasing police presence on campus.

The district said it takes every threat seriously and they took appropriate administrative and legal action, as warranted.

District officials continue to urge parents to speak to their children about safety and to come forward if they hear about any suspicious activity going on at school.

