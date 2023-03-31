Warm temperatures continue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm humid and breezy in the 70s with some clouds .

This afternoon hot and dry with partly sunny skies a high of 95.

Mild night increasing clouds a low of 70.

Weekend hot highs in the upper 80s to low 90s , with a chance showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Much warmer than normal temperatures are expected early next week highs in the triple digits .

By the middle of the week. chance of showers and thunderstorms reappear with highs around the 80s.

Have a great weekend.

