LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cloudy start of the week brings high temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s.

Chances of rain and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday until the end of the week.

Temperatures take a slight dip back to the 70s for highs and 60s for lows.

