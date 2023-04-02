Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo family said goodbye to their loved one, a Laredo Independent School District officer.

Robin Rodriguez, lost his life in March 2023, after getting involved in an accident while he was driving his motorcycle. Rodriguez died from his injuries in the hospital.

His older brother, Lee Roy Rodriguez spoke to KGNS about Robin and the plans he had for the future. He says his brother was a fun-loving person and always ready to help his community.

Rodiguez says his brother joined the U.S. Marine Core in 2013, then he got deployed to Australia and Japan. Robin then returned to the United States and became an LISD officer, he planned to eventually become an officer with the Laredo Police Department eventually.

Rodriguez said he found out about his brother’s accident through a phone call -- while he was home in Houston.

Rodriguez said, “And I’m just scrambling to get my things together because I have to get down here (Laredo) in hopes that it’s not too severe, and if it is maybe I can still see him one last time before he goes.” He later said, “And then no more than 10 minutes later I get another call letting me know that he didn’t make it. And it crushed me, it hurt a lot. It still hurts.”

Rodriguez says his family is still devastated by the loss, but they hold no ill will toward the other driver involved in the accident.

