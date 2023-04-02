Shop Local
Desert Heat Monday/Tuesday. Cooler Wet Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air has arrived aloft while humid gulf air occupies the lower atmosphere. This will bring a warm humid night, but very hot afternoons with somewhat lower humidity as the desert air mixes in. Cooler air will arrive Wednesday, periods of rain by Thursday as moist air arrives above the cooler air.

