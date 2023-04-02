Desert Heat Monday/Tuesday. Cooler Wet Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air has arrived aloft while humid gulf air occupies the lower atmosphere. This will bring a warm humid night, but very hot afternoons with somewhat lower humidity as the desert air mixes in. Cooler air will arrive Wednesday, periods of rain by Thursday as moist air arrives above the cooler air.

